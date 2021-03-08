Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

Barcelona said in a statement that a deal between the club and the player for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.

"Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled," the club said in a statement. "FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."