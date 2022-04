Liz Sheridan, mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies at 93

Sheridan had celebrated her birthday earlier this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She was 93.

Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, five days after her April 10 birthday, said Amanda Hendon, her longtime representative and friend. She did not provide further details, including where Sheridan was living.

Her “Seinfeld” role as Helen was her best known but followed decades of work on stage and screen. In the 1970s, Sheridan appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals, the latter including “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and “Ballroom."

She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business,” including performing in her one-woman show, “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings,” Hendon said in a statement.

Sheridan had guest roles on TV series including “Kojak,” “Cagney & Lacey” and “Family Ties,” and played the pesky neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on “ALF” from 1986 to 1990. She was on “Seinfeld” for the show's 1990 to 1998 run, playing opposite Barney Martin as her husband, Morty.

“How could anyone not like him?” Helen said of her beloved Jerry.

The actor appeared in films including “Legal Eagles,” “Forget Paris” and “Wedding Bell Blues.” The 2010 TV movie “The Rooneys” was among her final credits.

In her book “Dizzy & Jimmy,” Sheridan recounted a romance in the early 1950s with a then-unknown James Dean. Sheridan, nicknamed Dizzy, was a young nightclub dancer in New York City when she met Dean. After they split, he became a star with films including “Rebel Without a Cause.” He died in a car crash in 1955, at age 24.

The news comes soon after the death of another "Seinfeld" alum, Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza's short-fused mother. Harris died at 93 in early April.