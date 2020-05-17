Fire, explosion injures 11 firefighters in downtown Los Angeles

The city's fire department reported that over 200 firefighters were responding to the blaze. The condition of those injured wasn't immediately known Saturday.

LOS ANGELES — An explosion Saturday at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles injured 11 firefighters who had gone inside the building after an initial report of a fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said “one significant explosion" shook the neighborhood around 6:30 p.m., and as first responders arrived they saw firefighters emerge from the building with burns and other injuries. He did not provide conditions on the injured.

He described the business as a maker of “butane honey oil." Butane is an odorless gas that easily ignites.

The process of making the oil involves extracting the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil. The oil can be used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products.

Firefighters were initially called to 327 East Boyd St. around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the firefighters entered the building, and there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.

More than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene and dozens of engines, trucks and rescue vehicles clogged the streets. The fire spread to several nearby buildings, but firefighters were able to douse it in about an hour.

News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene. As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-slung building in the city's Toy District where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing next to gurneys that had been readied for the injured.

"My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. “Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."

The department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.” By about 7:15 p.m. the fire appeared largely under control.

It said a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters.