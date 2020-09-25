At least 1 hurt in hit-and-run during Los Angeles protest

A few dozen demonstrators marched through Hollywood on Thursday, one of many protests across the country demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

LOS ANGELES — At least one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said.

A few minutes after that incident, a car drove through a crowd of several hundred protesters at another location in Los Angeles, KABC TV reported. Although there were no reports of injuries, protesters chased the driver, who was later detained by police.

In the first incident, which took place shortly before 9 p.m., an ambulance transported one patient to a hospital in unknown condition following the hit-and-run at Sunset Boulevard and Seward Street in Hollywood, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

About 30 minutes later, KCAL9 TV showed helicopter footage of a white sedan pushing slowly through a crowd of marchers blocking another intersection on Sunset.

A group of protesters in a black pickup truck chased down the white sedan and cut it off. They and another group of people in a green Mustang confronted the driver and banged on the sedan's windows before the car drove away, KABC reported.

The driver of the Prius managed to speed away from the scene and ran at least one red light in his attempt to get away, KABC reported.

Eventually police pulled over the vehicle on Santa Monica Boulevard and detained the driver.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was hurt in the second incident.

There were no arrests. Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chavez said investigators were still gathering information about both incidents.