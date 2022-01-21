Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

He is survived by his wife Deborah Gillespie and his daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.

NEW YORK — Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74.

A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

As of now, no cause of death or other details were given, but Aday had many health scares over the years, The Associated Press explains.

“Bat Out of a Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman, came out in 1977 and became one of the best-selling records in history.

He was also known for his role in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the 1993 single “I’d Do Anything for Love."