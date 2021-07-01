Michelle Obama calls for social media platforms to permanently ban President Trump

'The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can't handle the truth of his own failures,' Michelle Obama said.

WASHINGTON — Former first lady Michelle Obama is sharing how her "heart had fallen harder and faster" on Wednesday than any time she could remember, going on from the joy of seeing Raphael Warnock's election victory in Georgia, to seeing the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michelle Obama said she watched Wednesday as the mob of Trump supporters "desecrated the center of American government," then were "led out of the building not in handcuffs, but free to carry on with their days."

"The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can't handle the truth of his own failures," she said in a statement posted on Twitter. "And the wreckage lays at the feet of a party and media apparatus that gleefully cheered him on, knowing full well the possibility of consequences like these."

She also urged social media sites to take further action and permanently ban President Donald Trump.

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior - and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation's leaders to fuel insurrection."

The former first lady also noted the double standard between how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated during summer protests and what happened at the Capitol.

"Seeing the gulf between the responses to yesterday's riot and this summer's peaceful protests and the larger movement for racial injustice is so painful. It hurts," Michelle Obama added.

Her comments came one day after former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter also weighed in with expressions of consternation, some of them placing blame squarely on Trump.

"And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday's shame," the former first lady said.