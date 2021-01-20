Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit lights up social media

WASHINGTON —
A chilly Inauguration Day in the nation's capital isn't stopping former first lady Michelle Obama from heating up the internet.
Well-regarded as a fashion icon, Obama attended Wednesday’s inauguration in a plum-colored turtleneck sweater and trousers with a matching jacket. She completed the look with a gold belt, black leather gloves and a black mask.
The outfit is reportedly from designer Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina that has dressed the former first lady before.
The outfit even impressed singer Lady Gaga, who told the former first lady “You look so wonderful” while exiting the dais after her inauguration ceremony performance.
Vice President Kamala Harris also wore an outfit designed by Sergio Hudson, as well as Christopher John Rogers, both of whom are emerging Black designers.
Public opinion is also high on online with several user tweeting their approval of the look.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson even gave out a shout-out to the Obama's style.
For the fashion world, Inauguration Day signals how the incoming President and Vice President and their spouses will dress for the next four years. Given today’s choices, emerging designers could play a center role in dressing the Biden White House.
According to his transition team, President Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren. The incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian.