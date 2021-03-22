Microsoft to start bringing workers back to headquarters

The tech giant is starting to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29 as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post Monday on the company’s corporate blog, Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene said Microsoft has been monitoring local health data and decided it can bring more employees back to its Redmond, Washington, campus.

DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both.

More than 50,000 people work at the company’s headquarters campus in Redmond, 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Seattle.

On Monday, Washington state moved into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, meaning all of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions.