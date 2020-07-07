White House to host conversation on safely reopening schools

School districts across America are in the midst of making decisions over how to safely resume classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a conversation Tuesday at the White House about how to reopen schools across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. and President Trump and the first lady may make appearances later in the day.

Schools around the U.S. shut down suddenly this year as COVID-19 cases first began rising. That led to a hodgepodge of distance learning, on-the-fly homeschooling and, for some families, a lack of any school at all.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!" In a later tweet, he claimed that Joe Biden and "the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not for health reasons! They think it will help them in November."

He added, "Wrong, the people get it!"

At the end of April, Trump told states to “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall. He made the comments during a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies.

Right now, school districts across America are in the midst of making decisions over how to resume classes amid the pandemic. The plans vary from district to district and state to state.

The decisions are even more complicated in districts where the coronavirus case count is rising.

Meanwhile, medical experts have expressed concerns for children’s development and mental health. The American Academy of Pediatrics said it “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”