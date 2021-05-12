NBC announces 'Annie Live!' musical

NBC will be bringing the Tony Award-winning musical "Annie" to the small screen in a new live musical event this coming holiday season, the network announced Wednesday.
The network, which produced live musicals “The Sound of Music Live!,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," will be producing "Annie Live!"
A cast has yet to be announced.
The musical will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron.
“As we look to drive big live audiences for NBC, we could think of no better way than to bring back the network’s holiday musical tradition,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement.