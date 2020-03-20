NBC News audio technician dies after testing positive for the coronavirus

Larry Edgeworth worked in the equipment room at 30 Rock in New York.

NBC News is mourning the loss of a staffer after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth worked in NBC's fifth-floor equipment room at 30 Rock, the NBC News headquarters in New York. Edgeworth worked at the network for 25 years working as an audio technician traveling the world with well-known network correspondents.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in an email to staffers.

According to his wife Crystal, Edgeworth suffered from other health conditions.

"As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack said.

NBC had said Wednesday that a staff member tested positive but did not reveal the name for privacy reasons. Edgeworth died Thursday.

"Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family," Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' senior Washington correspondent, said. "I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."

Other NBC News journalists remembered Edgeworth on social media.

"I adored Larry," Today anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram. "We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy."

"He made every shoot, no matter where or what, better," Anne Thompson, NBC News' chief environmental affairs correspondent tweeted.

"He called me 'slim,' and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids," MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake tweeted.

According to NBC News, there are at least two other NBC News employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most staffers across the network are now working from home.