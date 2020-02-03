North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles, South Korea claims

The launches came two days after North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing combat readiness.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles as it resumed weapons demonstrations following a months-long hiatus.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff couldn’t immediately confirm how far the projectiles flew or whether the weapons were ballistic or rocket artillery.