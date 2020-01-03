Officials seek to calm public as new virus cases reported in Rhode Island, Illinois

With COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington, Vice President Pence and other officials are reassuring Americans resources will be available.

WASHINGTON — As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has grown with new infections in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington state, Vice President Mike Pence is trying to reassure Americans that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for the COVID-19 virus in communities.

Pence's assurances come as research in Washington state, where the nation’s first confirmed infection and the first death have been reported, suggests the new coronavirus may have been circulating undetected there for weeks. The research was not published in a scientific journal or reviewed by other scientists.

The preliminary research in Seattle suggests that the coronavirus may have been circulating undetected in Washington, a finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases exist in the state.

State and local authorities are stepping up testing for the illness Sunday as the number of new cases grew nationwide.

Two more people were diagnosed near Seattle on Sunday, while 50 people at a nursing facility are sick and being tested. Travelers were seen wearing protective masks as they walked through a terminal at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday.

The number of countries hit by the virus has climbed past 60, and the death toll worldwide reached at least 3,000, The Associated Press reports. Australia and Thailand reported their first deaths Sunday, while the Dominican Republic and the Czech Republic recorded their first infections.

Thailand's first coronavirus death was a 35-year-old Thai man who had contact with foreign tourists in his job as a salesperson. Australia's first reported coronavirus death was a 78-year-old man who was hospitalized after being taken off a ship. He died at a hospital in Perth.

Iran's Health Ministry raised on Sunday the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped overnight to 978 people.

Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said new cases were confirmed in several cities, including Mashhad, which is home to Iran's most important Shiite shrine that attracts pilgrims from across the region.

Calls by Iran's civilian government to clerics to close such shrines to the public have not been uniformly followed. Of the more than 1,100 cases in the Middle East, the majority trace back to the Islamic Republic.

The health ministry urged people to stay away from mass gatherings and limit their travel. The Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of “tens of thousands” coming to test for the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases have surged in Italy, and France has closed the Louvre Museum as the deadly outbreak that began in China sends fear rising across Western Europe, threatening its tourism industry.

New fronts in the outbreak opened rapidly over the weekend, deepening the sense of crisis that has already sent financial markets plummeting, emptied the streets in many cities and rewritten the daily routines of millions of people. More than 88,000 worldwide have been infected.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “super prepared” for a wider coronavirus outbreak and “there’s no reason to panic.” He spoke Saturday after officials reported the first death from the disease in the U.S.

Officials say the victim was a man in his late 50s who had a high medical risk before contracting the virus.