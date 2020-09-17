Patagonia clothing tags get political to fight climate change deniers

Patagonia's newest line of shorts features a pretty direct message that's taking aim at politicians who are climate change deniers.

Outdoor clothing company Patagonia has come up with a unique way to encourage its shoppers to vote: a message hidden on clothing labels.

The tag on the company's newest line of shorts reads: "Vote the a--holes out."

The tag was trending on Twitter, sparking some to ask the question, who needed to be removed from office? Well the company has a clear message on its website, "vote climate deniers out of office."

"We have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we’ve been making those shorts," Patagonia spokesperson Corley Kenna told FOX Business and CNN.

Patagonia added the tag to its Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts for men and women, CNN reported. The spokesperson also explained that CEO Yvon Chouinard has been using that phrase for several years “to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science.”

The company has been known for its social activism. Over the past few months, Patagonia has been writing letters to congress about making vote by mail available to all eligible voters and extending early in-person voting. At the end of August, it joined Time to Vote, which is a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in the U.S. elections.

Patagonia's Director of Copy Brad Wieners tweeted that the company also teamed up with BallotReady to encourage people to vote. On Patagonia's election website it says, "The 2020 US Senate races will have a significant, long-lasting impact on the strength of our nation’s climate policies and the existence of our wild places. We need to elect leaders who will fight for the future of our planet. "