Reports: Postmaster General plans postal service cuts in 10-year plan

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to unveil a 10-year strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service that includes longer delivery for First Class mail and reduced Post Office hours, according to multiple media reports.

The plan is meant to help revitalize the agency, which grappled with delivery delays ahead of the 2020 elections and during the holiday season. An announcement outlining the plan is expected on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, DeJoy's plan includes extending the standard for first-class mail by a day. USPS says it currently delivers first-class mail in 1-3 business days.

DeJoy also plans to cut the hours for retail post office locations, sources told the Washington Post.

The agency was thrust into the spotlight during the lead up to the 2020 elections when DeJoy, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, rolled out a series of operational changes that slowed mail. The policy shifts fueled fears that he was attempting to sabotage the agency on the behalf of Trump, a vocal critic of mail voting, before it handled unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots. Despite the worries, the agency said, it delivered more than 99% of ballots within five days.

After the election, the Postal Service again came into the spotlight as it struggled to handle the holiday season surge of packages and mail, leading to additional condemnation. DeJoy and other postal leaders have acknowledged and pledged to attend to the delays, saying the agency fell short of expectations.

During a recent congressional hearing, DeJoy was asked about rumored cuts and told lawmakers that postal officials were “evaluating all service standards"

“We need to, frankly, confront the problems we face, be candid and realistic about the magnitude of the solutions we require, and embrace the few, crucial, elements of legislative help we need from the Congress,” DeJoy said.

President Joe Biden at the end of February nominated three postal experts to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service. If confirmed by the Senate, the Board of Governors nominees would bring additional Democratic scrutiny on DeJoy.

Democrats have been pressing Biden to nominate a slate of potential governors who could oust DeJoy. The six members who currently comprise the board were nominated by Trump. In February, a spokesman for the Postal Service said it "will welcome all qualified members to the Board of Governors."