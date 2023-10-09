Did anyone win Monday's $1.55 billion Powerball jackpot?

This is the first time in Powerball's history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar prizes.

WASHINGTON, USA — Powerball's jackpot grew again after nobody took home Monday's $1.55 billion jackpot.

Monday's grand prize clocked in as the third-largest prize in the Powerball's history and the fourth-largest jackpot in any U.S. lottery game after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings. The last time someone won the top prize was on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

Wednesday's jackpot will roll over to an estimated $1.73 billion.

This is the first time in the game's history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar prizes, according to Powerball.

Lottery players in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia matched the five white balls but not the Power Ball to win $1 million. One player in Florida matched five and the Power Play and won $2 million.

If a winner matches all five numbers and the Powerball, they have the option to take the full jackpot paid out over 30 years, or a smaller cash payout. Winners almost always take the cash option.

The lengthy streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

Even with the smaller lump sum payout, federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, October 9, 2023?

The winning numbers are 16-34-46-55-67, Powerball 14 and 3X Power Play.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."





What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.55 Billion (est.) – Oct. 9, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

