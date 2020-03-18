President Trump signs 2nd coronavirus aid bill including sick leave, free tests

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus response measure on Wednesday to provide sick leave and free testing.
The measure, a second coronavirus response bill, was overwhelmingly passed in the U.S. House and Senate, was then sent the legislation for Trump to enact with his signature. The vote in the Senate was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19. The U.S. House passed the bill on March 14 by a vote of 363 to 40.
The bill's also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus-free.
Trump has also announced that he'll invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against a pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers.
The president took a series of extraordinary steps to steady the country, like signing a Defense Production Act. Congress is considering his broad economic rescue package.
View the full legislation below: