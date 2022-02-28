Tennessee native escapes Ukraine hours before Russia's attack on Kyiv, going with her gut

Veshaundra Young said that she would have woken up to "three explosions and no way home" had she decided not to leave Ukraine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee native and Ukrainian pro-basketball player, Veshaundra Young, managed to plan her departure from Ukraine just 11 hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a “special military operation” Thursday, February 24, invading Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv.

Young said that she received warning from her family in the U.S., as well as information from an inside military source on Tuesday February 22, who both informed her that she was in danger, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine heightened.

Before the attacks, for Young and her teammates everything seemed fine, giving them no reason to suspect danger.

“Nobody believed it, so no one was prepared,” Young said. “I know the news can make things seem more than it is, but when I tell you it was normal on our side, it was normal. I didn’t have a bad feeling until the day that I left.”

Young told ABC24 that just one week before Russia’s attack, Ukraine, as well as other women’s pro-basketball teams across the country, competed in the FIBA Women’s Basketball cup games in Kyiv.

Although Young’s coach, teammates, and club president all tried to convince Young to stay and compete in more upcoming games, assuring her that talk of war between Russia and Ukraine was not a concern and that she would be safe after arriving in Odessa, Young felt otherwise. She went with her gut, and she made plans to return home to Tennessee.

“I was on the plane, and [CNN was] doing a live report from Kyiv. All of a sudden you heard an explosion in the background,” Young said. “That’s when my heart sank because I knew it was really happening. There are just so many emotions running through my head, because if I would have waited one more day, I would have woken up to three explosions and no way home.”

The Ukrainian government closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, February 24, blocking all air travel in and out of the country as a safety precaution.

On the same day, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration updated flight restrictions for Ukraine, which have been in place since 2014, to now restrict all U.S, operations in entirety, including civilian travel. The administration instructed U.S. pilots to avoid Ukrainian airspace completely.

In a live interview with ABC24, Young said that she was the last American woman to get out of Ukraine. All her teammates stayed behind in Odessa, which is five hours away from Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

Young also said that her teammates informed her that they are scared and in hiding, as Russia’s presence in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and other parts of Ukraine continues to grow.

According to a senior American intelligence official, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected an offer from the U.S. government to evacuate Kyiv on Friday, February 25, stating that he needed ammunition and "not a ride."

As Zelensky continues to fight alongside his country, the U.S. and other NATO countries have supported the fight by condemning President Putin for his attacks on Ukraine, declaring multiple sanctions against Russia. The U.S. and its allies agreed to partially block Russian banks from SWIFT on Saturday, February 26.

SWIFT is a financial system that moves around more than 11,000 international financial institutions each day. NATO countries also imposed export controls, with FedEx and UPS following suit, blocking all inbound and outbound shipments to Russia and Ukraine.

As the U.S, and NATO countries continue to take a strategic approach to weaken Russia, Young, her teammates, and Ukraine civilians just want peace.

“They’re really scared,” Young said. “They’re not blaming from a political standpoint, they just want peace.

Young’s decision to go with her gut feeling, getting out of Ukraine when she did, secured her safety. She said that she was able to sign paperwork that released her from her contract with Ukraine’s professional women’s basketball team before she left.

According to Young, Ukraine was forced to cancel its FIBA women’s professional basketball league because of the ongoing conflict with Russia. Young’s agent is currently speaking with overseas teams to negotiate new contracts.

She said that although she will be flying out to join a new team very soon, she is still in disbelief.

“It’s a bad movie and a dream all at once,” Young said. “I just keep thinking this could have been me too.”