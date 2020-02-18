Ryan Newman in ‘serious condition’ after violent Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman's team, Roush Fenway, is thanking everyone for the outpouring of support after Newman's scary crash. 'Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all.'

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman remains in serious condition at a Daytona Beach hospital after he was involved in a scary crash at the end of Monday's Daytona 500.

As the drivers raced toward the finish line Monday night, Newman was involved in a wreck that sent his car airborne, eventually getting ran into by another driver, before crashing down on its roof.

After the race ended, emergency crews worked to quickly remove Newman from his car and he was immediately taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. For several hours, his condition was unknown.

Around 10 p.m. Eastern, Newman's team, Roush Fenway Racing, released a statement saying Newman was "in serious condition," but that doctors believe his "injuries are not life threatening."

The president of Roush Fenway Racing tweeted Tuesday that Ryan remains at the hospital and they'll provide further updates on his condition once they're available.

"On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman's family, we'd like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all," Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark tweeted.

As Newman crashed, Denny Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in Daytona 500 history, but the win for Joe Gibbs Racing came with uncertainty surrounding Ryan's status.

Team owner Joe Gibbs later apologized for their celebration after the race. Gibbs said his team did not know how bad Ryan Newman's crash was until after they were in the winner's circle and given the trophy.

As the broadcast came to a close by the top of the 8 p.m. hour on the East Coast, announcers on Fox revealed that Newman had been taken to the hospital. "Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital," said Fox host Mike Joy.

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon said, "safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport. Thoughts and prayers are right now with Ryan Newman and his family."

Fellow drivers and fans wished Newman the best as they waited for word on this condition, with many turning to social media to share prayers.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support calling Newman "a great and brave" driver.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted up "Big prayers."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tweeted, "Scary crash that you never want to see."

Bubba Wallace wrote, "Praying hard."

NASCAR on NBC tweeted "We're praying for Ryan," quoting winner Denny Hamlin.