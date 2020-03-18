Sanders reassessing his campaign after 3 more big Biden wins

Sanders' managers says the senator is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race.

Joe Biden's sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. That's increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race.

On Wednesday, Sanders' campaign manager issued a statement saying Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

But he suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race, noting, “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away.”

Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday that “in the immediate term” Sanders “is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”