Senators push for rideshares to take more action to crackdown on human trafficking

Oakwood Police said an Uber was used to transport a 14-year-old girl, 50 miles to a hotel in College Park to meet a man she met on Instagram from California.

ATLANTA — This week a group of bipartisan senators including Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff sent the CEO of both Uber and Lyft letters requesting information about additional steps each company is taking to combat human trafficking on their apps. This includes what kind of training and resources are available for drivers to recognize and respond to human trafficking.

This push comes three weeks after Uber rolled out "Teen accounts" on its app. This allows teens, who are 13-17 years old, the ability to request a driver without an adult riding with them.

“Tragically, ride-hailing apps like Uber have been used for sex trafficking. Reports from survivors indicate that ride-hailing apps are among the most used means of transportation in sex trafficking,” Sen. Ossoff and the bipartisan group of senators wrote in the inquiry.

“We are concerned that the measures taken to date are insufficient to address trafficking on the company’s ride-hailing service, especially given Uber’s recent announcement. The company can and must do more to shield everyone – both children and adults – from trafficking,” they added in the letter.

Last month, a 14-year-old was rescued after she was found 50 miles away in a hotel room in College Park with an alleged trafficker, Oakwood Police said. Sergeant Chris Campbell said the man flew in from California to meet the teenager for sex. Campbell said the two met on Instagram.

"His intentions were to take that child back to California with him," he said. "It's believed that she left (her home) in an Uber that was sent up here (Oakwood) to her."

Fortunately, police moved quickly and rescued the teenager before she was taken out of state.

While she was saved, there are many others out there who are not so lucky.

In the letter sent to Uber, the lawmakers specifically point out and question the new feature allowing teenagers like this young girl from Oakwood, the ability to ride alone.

On Wednesday night, Uber responded with the following statement:

Uber is deeply committed to helping combat the horrific impact of human trafficking on communities. Prevention starts with raising awareness, which is why we’ve partnered with experts in the field to provide drivers with education on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and report it. Our dedicated Public Safety Team stands ready to assist law enforcement however we can with investigations. Teen accounts were created with safety at the forefront of the experience for families. Parental supervision and key safety features are built into each trip, including PIN verification, live trip tracking for parents, and access to Uber’s Safety Line. In addition, all US drivers who receive trip requests from teens receive educational tips on how to identify and report human trafficking.

Lyft has not yet responded to our request for a statement after receiving the letter from the group of senators.

Contact the Human Trafficking Hotline