Stolen Banksy honoring Bataclan victims found in Italy

Authorities said they were still investigating how the artwork arrived in Italy

L'AQUILA, Italy — Italian authorities on Thursday unveiled a stolen artwork by the British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.

The L’Aquila prosecutors office said the work was recovered on Wednesday during a search of a home in Tortoreto, a city near the Adriatic coast in the Abruzzo region’s Teramo province. It had been “hidden well" in the attic, prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities said they were still investigating how the artwork arrived in Italy and the role of the Italians involved. They said the discovery was the fruit of a joint Italian-French police investigation.

French officials last year announced the theft of the piece, a black image appearing to depict a person mourning that was painted on one of the Bataclan’s emergency exit doors.