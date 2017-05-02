T-Mobile outage reported Monday, mainly on East Coast

The issue started around noon ET Monday and was still going more than six hours later, according to a website that tracks outages.

A significant outage was reported by T-Mobile customers Monday, according to a website that tracks technical disruptions. It appeared to largely be focused on the eastern half of the country.

Status updates from Downdetector.com indicate the disruptions began around 12 p.m. EST. At its peak around 5 p.m. ET, approximately 3,600 T-Mobile customers were reporting issues. That was down to about 3,100 reports as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

A live outage map on the Downdetector website indicated the most reported locations were major cities on the East Coast, industrial Midwest and southeastern U.S.

A spike was also seen for Metro by T-Mobile customers lasting around the same time frame, according to Downdetector.

The website uses reports provided directly by its visitors, so the number of actual outages may be larger. "Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," the company said on its status pages.

The terms "t-Mobile outages" and "t-mobile data not working today" were also trending on Google.

Attempts to contact T-Mobile for an explanation and estimate of when normal service would be restored were not immediately returned Monday night.