TakeOff celebration of life today in Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — Thousands from around Atlanta, the country and even the world will gather today at State Farm Arena to remember the Migos rapper TakeOff, who was tragically shot and killed in Houston earlier this month.
Tickets that were made available for members of the public to attend quickly ran out. Here's what we know about the details for the services.
TakeOff memorial details
- Family request: First, TakeOff's family is requesting that in lieu of flowers or gifts, fans who wish to make a contribution in remembrance of the artist can do so by donating to The Rocket Foundation, which works to combat gun violence. No gifts or art will be allowed inside or near the venue on Friday, State Farm Arena advises.
- Services time: They begin at noon at State Farm Arena, and doors open an hour earlier at 11 a.m.
- Streaming: Media organizations are not permitted into the services to film or stream the memorial. As of Friday morning, State Farm Arena had not announced any kind of publicly available stream that they might put out.
For ticket holders
- Enter together: Those who were able to get tickets, which were made available in pairs of 2, are advised that parties must enter the venue together.
- Strict no photo/video policy: Attendees will be asked to leave their phones, smart watches, cameras or other electronic devices in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the services. Anyone seen using a device will be escorted out.
- Parking: State Farm Arena will have free parking available at the Ruby Lot on a first-come-first-serve basis, accessible by showing your ticket to the services. If you miss out on the free parking, the arena advises that overflow parking will be available for $20 either at the Sapphire or Red decks or the CNN parking deck.
For non-ticket holders
- Advised not to come downtown: State Farm Arena advises that fans who were not able to obtain a ticket are not encouraged to come downtown and hang around outside.