Some Taylor Swift fans getting a 2nd chance to buy tickets

Ticketmaster said it had been "asked by Taylor's team" to create an additional opportunity for select fans to buy tickets to Swift's "Eras" Tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — After all the chaos surrounding the presale for Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour, some will now be getting another chance to buy tickets.

Select fans who had signed up for the Verified Fan presale were sent an e-mail Monday that explained that they were being offered a purchase request opportunity for tickets.

According to the e-mail and Ticketmaster's website, those selected for this opportunity were fans who got a "boost" during the presale but didn't wind up purchasing tickets then. Before the Nov. 15 presales, fans who had previously bought tickets to Swift's pandemic-canceled "Lover Fest" were told they'd get preferential access to tour tickets (a "boost"), but wound up facing the same website crashes, prolonged waits and frantic purchases as everyone else.

"We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets," a post on Ticketmaster's website explained.

After all of the chaos surrounding the presale, Ticketmaster canceled the general on-sale, citing insufficient remaining tickets and inciting a firestorm of outrage from fans. Swift herself said the ordeal “really pisses me off.”

It's unclear how many total tickets are available through this additional opportunity. Ticketmaster's website noted that if the price range a fan requests is unavailable, it will do it's best "to provide you with additional options to request tickets."

Ticketmaster's website said fans who were notified Monday will receive an individual invite to submit a purchase request before Friday, Dec. 23. It noted that invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city.

Now here's the bad news, if you didn't get an e-mail on Monday then you weren't selected and will have to find tickets another way.