The Try Guys part ways with founding member Ned Fulmer

The Try Guys said Tuesday the group is no longer working with Ned Fulmer. Fulmer confirmed he had an extramarital affair with a colleague.

NEW YORK — There are now three Try Guys instead of four.

The group, which has nearly 8 million YouTube subscribers, announced Tuesday that founding member Ned Fulmer would no longer be working on the popular web series.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," the group posted on its official social media accounts. "As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

The group did not specify what led to the internal review or offer any more details, but in a separate post, Fulmer apologized for what he described as a "consensual workplace relationship." Fulmer has been married to his wife, Ariel, since 2012.

"Family always should have been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention," Fulmer wrote in a post shared to Instagram and Twitter.

Ariel Fulmer also shared a post thanking fans for reaching out and requesting privacy.

Fans on Reddit had noticed Fulmer was appearing less frequently in content posted by The Try Guys and was in some cases edited out of past videos, Variety reported.

The group formed in 2014 when Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang were employees at BuzzFeed and launched a web series centered around their willingness to try anything and everything, from experiencing labor pains to getting nail extensions to eating everything on the Taco Bell menu, many of which have amassed tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Fulmer's wife Ariel sometimes appeared in videos; the two also published a cookbook together.

The group left BuzzFeed in 2019 to launch their own production company, 2nd Try, BuzzFeed reports.

The group will move forward with its three remaining members.