The Wanted singer Tom Parker reveals he has a brain tumor

WASHINGTON — Tom Parker, the British singer for the boy band The Wanted, has announced on Monday that he has a brain tumor.

The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram, "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way."

CNN and BBC reported that he was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma tumor and is undergoing treatment. In an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine, Parker and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, explained that doctors believe the tumor is terminal.

"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour,' Parker told OK! Magazine. "I was in shock. It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."

Regardless of the diagnosis, the couple said they plan to remain positive.

"We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," Parker said on Instagram.

Parker told OK! Magazine that he went to the hospital after suffering from two seizures over the summer. That's where they eventually learned of his cancer.

The American Brain Tumor Association explains that glioblastomas tumors are difficult to treat because some cells "may respond well to certain therapies, while others may not be affected at all."

Parker gained his fame in the early 2010s as a signer for The Wanted, who have top singles including "All Time Low," "Heart Vacancy" and "Glad You Came."