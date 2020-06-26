TikTok star Siya Kakkar dead at 16

Her manager confirmed that the teenage TikTok star died at her New Delhi, India home on Thursday night.

Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died at the age of 16 after an apparent suicide, her manager confirmed on Instagram.

"No more words," Arjun Sarun, Kakkar's manager captioned his Instagram post in her memory. "You will always be the best artist. Rest in Peace."

Police in New Delhi, India said they are continuing to investigate her death.

"Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 p.m. on June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered," New Delhi police told India Today.

The outlet reports that the police have seized her phone and are trying to unlock the device.

Kakkar had two million followers on TikTok. Several of her videos have millions of views. She uploaded a dance video to the platform just 20 hours before her death.

Indian actor Jay Bhunushali and photographer Viral Bhayani were among those to react to the news.

"Condolences to the family," Bhunushali said in a video posted on Instagram.

"You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content," Bhayani added in a separate Instagram post.

TikTok is a social media site where users can generate 3 to 60 seconds loop able clips.

According to CNN, TikTok has soared in popularity in India with 120 million users since 2016. In May 2019, TikTok was blocked by the Indian government for two weeks after an Indian court ruled that it could expose children to sexual predators, pornographic content and cyberbullying.