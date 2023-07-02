Toby Keith returns to stage for first performances since revealing cancer battle

The country music star revealed last June that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in June 2022.

More than a year after revealing he was battling stomach cancer, country music star Toby Keith is back performing on stage.

Over the weekend, Keith performed at two surprise pop-up shows at Hollywood Corners in Norman, Oklahoma.

"Toby‘s first rehearsal turned into a 2 1/2 hour pop-up show. He sang all the hits plus the Bus Songs…Toby is back!," a post on his official Facebook page shared after Friday's show.

Last month, the singer told The Oklahoman he was still undergoing chemotherapy but was "feeling pretty good" and planning his return to the road. He explained at the time that he was going to try and play two or three days with his band and see if he could get through two hours. If he was able to do that, then Keith said he'd "be out on the road this fall."

The comments came June 2 during an event for the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic weekend, which this year raised $1.8 million for the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, which offers pediatric cancer patients and their families a place to stay while receiving treatment at The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center.

Last June, the "Red Solo Cup" singer publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021 and had spent six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. After the announcement, he cleared his touring schedule but promised he'd be seeing fans "sooner than later."

Throughout his career, Keith has been an advocate for those battling cancer. Back in 2006, he started the Toby Keith Foundation to help kids diagnosed with cancer throughout Oklahoma. In 2014, the foundation opened the OK Kids Korral.