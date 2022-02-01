Tom Brady officially announces retirement after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Brady’s retirement comes after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.

The quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his decision in a social media post Tuesday, saying in part, “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.”

“I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady went on to say.

Brady’s retirement comes after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

Overlooked by every team coming out of Michigan, Brady was eventually selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft with the 199th overall pick. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as the starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Rams that season.

Brady went on to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl victories over the Panthers following the 2003 season and Eagles after the 2004 season. No team has since repeated as champions.