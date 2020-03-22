Trump activates emergency resources for Washington, California, New York

The president said at Sunday's White House coronavirus task force news conference that he's ordered FEMA to send supplies to the hard-hit states.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

Trump is also revealing for the first time the number of respirators and other personal protective equipment sent to the hard-hit states by the federal government. It comes as state and local leaders have appealed on the federal government to provide far more, and as Trump has held off on using his full authorities under the Defense Production Act to marshal the private sector’s capabilities.

The president says it’s up to states to try to get the materials first. He says: "We're sort of a backup for states."