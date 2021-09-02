Trump impeachment attorney admits former president was 'removed by voters'

Former President Donald Trump has not publicly conceded the election, falsely claiming for months that there was widespread fraud.

One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump’s defense at his second impeachment trial is conceding that Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden, a fact that Trump himself has refused to acknowledge. In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said: “The American people are smart enough to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one. And they just did.”

Later, Castor referred to Trump, saying: “He was removed by the voters.”

State elections officials across the country, the former head of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr have said that there was no voter fraud on a scale that would have cost Trump the election. Biden won by an Electoral College vote of 306-232 and a popular vote of more than 7 million.