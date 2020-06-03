Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

The plan more than triples the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House previously.

President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The legislation will pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus, known as COVID-19, that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion. At least 14 people have died in the U.S. and over 200 are infected across 18 states.

Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to Vice President Mike Pence. But the White House said Friday that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC's mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."