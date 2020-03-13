TSA will let travelers bring larger hand sanitizer bottles in carry-ons

The federal agency says the standard carry-on allowance of 3.4 ounces still applies to other liquids and gels.

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the United States, the Transportation Security Administration is now allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in carry-on bags.

The TSA said on Friday that up to 12-ounce containers of liquid hand sanitizer will be permitted through security until further notice. The standard allowance of liquid is 3.4 ounces, but TSA says the larger hand sanitizer bottles are OK but will need to be screened separately.

All other liquids, gels and aerosols continue to be limited to 3.4 ounces, or 100 milliliters, in a single quart-sized bag.

TSA says the change will likely add more time to passengers' security checkpoint screening.

The federal agency also has a new web page on COVID-19: https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.