Tsunami watch cancelled for Hawaii, Pacific earthquake poses no threat to islands

A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake has struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand, the second large quake to strike the area within hours.

HONOLULU — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has cancelled Hawaii's tsunami watch after it was determined a huge earthquake in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga posed no threat to the islands.

The magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time (2:28 p.m. Eastern time).

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

It was the second large quake to strike within hours. An offshore magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.

Civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island on Friday morning that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.

The Tsunami Watch that was issued for Hawaii after an earthquake in the South Pacific has been CANCELED as of 12:20 PM. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii. This is a good reminder to stay vigilant and be prepared. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/B6oR1pSTOw — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) March 4, 2021

The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.