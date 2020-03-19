Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid

The Hawaii congresswoman said she will now support former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy.

Instead, she's offering her full support to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere.

Gabbard publicly feuded with Hillary Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation.