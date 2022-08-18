Turkey lowers interest rate even as inflation soars to 80%

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressured the bank to lower interest rates despite established economic thinking, insisting that interest rate hikes cause inflation.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s central bank on Thursday lowered its key interest rate despite inflation surging to nearly 80% and making it difficult for people to buy what they need, falling in line with the unorthodox economic views of the country's president.

In a statement following a monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it decided to reduce the policy rate from 14% to 13%.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressured the bank into lowering borrowing costs in a bid to boost economic growth, investment and exports, insisting that interest rate hikes cause inflation. That contradicts established economic thinking, with rate increases the traditional tool to target inflation.

Turkey's central bank made a series of interest rate cuts last year despite high inflation, dropping rates by 5 percentage points before pausing in January. The cuts triggered a currency crisis and further fueled rising consumer prices, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy costs aggravated the situation.

The Turkish lira weakened by nearly 1% against the dollar shortly after Thursday's central bank decision.