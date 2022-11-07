Twitter appears to have suffered a global outage Thursday morning

The Twitter outage impacted the social media platform's mobile app, website and even the TweetDeck app.

WASHINGTON — Twitter users across the world reported disruptions in service Thursday morning.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks outage reports submitted by users, indicated a large spike in disruptions starting at about 8:05 a.m. Eastern. By 8:15 a.m., the number of reported issues passed 50,000. After 8:30 a.m. Eastern, those numbers steadily declined.

Around 9 a.m. Eastern, it appeared Twitter's service was back up and running.

The issues had been impacting Twitter's mobile app, website and the TweetDeck app.

On the mobile app, some users were getting a message that "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." Some using the desktop site were logged out and then when attempting to log back in were sent to an error page that stated: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."

There's been no official word yet on what may have caused Thursday's outage.

Thursday's disruption comes as Twitter is settling in for a major legal fight against Elon Musk. Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, trying to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its stock price.

Back in April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter Inc., which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company.

Twitter’s lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court asserts that “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”