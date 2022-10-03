Arkansas filmmaker Brent Renaud killed by Russian forces in Ukraine

Brent Renaud was reportedly near Kyiv filming refugees fleeing when they were shot at inside a car.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock filmmaker and journalist was killed by Russian forces outside the capital of Kyiv Sunday, according to police in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was reportedly killed when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car he was inside of. Renaud was in Ukraine filming refugees fleeing the area, according to the Associated Press.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's police force, posted photos of Renaud's remains on Facebook and photos of his passport and media credentials.

"The profession of a journalist carries risks. Nonetheless, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor," Nebytov said.

Juan Arredondo, a journalist who was with Renaud, told an Italian journalist that Renaud was hit in the neck. Arredondo was also wounded in the lower back.

Renaud was known for his coverage on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the drug war in Mexico, and founding the Little Rock Film Festival with his brother Craig Renaud.