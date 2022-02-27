Hernando-DeSoto Bridge to light up in support of Ukraine Sunday

Memphis' Mighty Lights will join other landmarks around the world Sunday and Monday, February 28, in solidarity with the nation invaded by Russia.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mighty Lights Memphis, the organization that controls the lights on the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge downtown, announced via Twitter Sunday that the landmark bridge will light up the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the next two nights to show support for the nation currently defending itself from a Russian invasion.

Mighty Lights said they are joining other iconic landmarks around the world glowing royal blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Landmarks like the Empire State Building in New York and the Eifel Tower in Paris have already shown support for the embattled country by shining lights in their national colors.

Tonight and tomorrow night, #MightyLights will glow blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine💙💛 https://t.co/yharHKa2db — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) February 27, 2022

Tonight, the Empire State Building will shine its tower lights in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/OPU1HjvNra — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) February 25, 2022

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 24.