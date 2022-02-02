Survey: Average person celebrating Valentine's Day will spend at least $50

Across the U.S., shoppers are expected to spend nearly $24 billion in honor of the romantic holiday.

Love is in the air.

The season for lovebirds to show their affection with flowers, gifts and candy is almost here and Americans are expected to spend more than $23.9 billion in the spirit of love this year, according to a report from WalletHub.

Based on a 2022 Valentine's Day survey, somewhere around 36 percent of people expect their Valentine to spend at least $50 on a gift. By that, the survey learned that the average Valentine's Day shopper will actually spend $175.41.

And if you think that's tough, more than half of people surveyed say they would break up with their significant other if they spent money irresponsibly. The best advice, keep it simple, but not too simple.

Here's a breakdown of how Americans plan to spend their money come Feb. 14:

An estimated $2.2 billion will be spent on candy

An estimated $6.2 billion will be spent on jewelry

An estimated $2.3 billion will be spent on flowers

And in case you thought of getting them a stuffed animal, that's on the no-no list, WalletHub says.

The least desirable gifts this year include tools, gym memberships, sporting equipment, kitchen appliances and stuffed animals.

If any of this makes you want to gag, you're not alone. Around 47 percent of adults do not plan to celebrate the day at all. But just in case you're looking for a last-minute date, WalletHub said there's a 33 percent increase in overall online dating between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14.