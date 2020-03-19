Wall Street futures flat, US dollar holds gains in volatile global market

The Dow lost more than 1,300 points Wednesday, giving up nearly all of its gains since President Trump was elected in 2016.

The Dow Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were flat Thursday morning as shares opened higher in Europe. Asia saw a day of mostly moderate losses.

As of Thursday morning, Dow futures were up 40 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. Nasdaq futures increased 0.9%.

Germany's DAX rose 2.4% and shares were also higher in London and Paris early Thursday. Japan's benchmark failed to hold onto early gains and South Korea's Kospi sank 7%.

Fears of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus crisis are prompting investors to shift to cash, pushing prices of most assets lower. Central banks in the U.S. and Europe, are injecting trillions of dollars more into the financial system to grease the gears of the global economy. The U.S dollar has gained as investors move to cash.

The Dow lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday, giving up nearly all of its gains since President Trump was elected in 2016. Oil prices rebounded after a 24% loss a day earlier, with U.S. crude gaining nearly 14%.