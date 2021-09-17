Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19, talk show's return delayed

The daytime talk show announced last week that Wendy Williams was "dealing with some ongoing health issues."

WASHINGTON — The season premiere of "The Wendy Williams Show" has been pushed back at least two weeks as Wendy Williams recovers from coronavirus.

The daytime talk show's official Instagram page announced Wednesday that Williams had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the post read.

Last week, the show announced Williams, 57, was "dealing with some ongoing health issues" and would not be able to complete her "promotional activities" this week.

The show's season premiere was originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20.

In 2018, Williams announced that she had Graves’ disease, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause wide-ranging symptoms and affect overall health. Her show stopped production for three weeks at that time.

In March 2020, Williams again took some time off to receive treatment. Her show at the time had been taping remotely from her home during the COVID-19 pandemic.