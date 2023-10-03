WNBA officially approves Tom Brady's ownership stake in the Aces

Las Vegas hopes to repeat its league championship when the Aces open a best-of-five series Sunday against the New York Liberty.

HENDERSON, Nev. — The WNBA's owners officially approved retired quarterback Tom Brady's bid Monday to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady and the Aces announced March 23 he purchased a minority share in the club, but no specific information was provided. League approval appeared to be a formality because WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement praising the acquisition.

Las Vegas hopes to repeat its league championship when the Aces open a best-of-five series Sunday against the New York Liberty.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is the Aces' majority owner.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attended an Aces game on May 31, 2022, and later sent Las Vegas star Kelsey Plum a jersey and other gifts.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement when the original announcement was made. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games. They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.