Woman accuses Alabama FedEx driver of stealing her service dog

The driver told investigators he thought he was rescuing the dog to keep it from getting hit.

HELENA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after a woman told police that a FedEx driver stole her service dog in an Alabama town.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said the woman filed a report with police Saturday night.

Helena detectives met with FedEx management, who put authorities in touch with the contract driver, and the dog was returned to the owner.

Flynn said the driver believes he was rescuing the dog to keep it from getting hit, but the animal did not belong to him.