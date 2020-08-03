Young believers are fueling Sanders campaign

Sanders has been campaigning across Michigan this week ahead of the primary there, and Fox News will host a town hall with Sanders Monday evening.

WASHINGTON — Young voters have been Bernie Sanders' most enduring supporters as he tries to win the Democratic presidential nomination over Joe Biden.

But those voters weren't enough for Sanders to stop Biden from leapfrogging him in the delegate count on Super Tuesday. According to AP VoteCast surveys of eight states, Sanders had support from 57% of voters under 30. But they made up just 15% of the vote.

That's putting pressure on Sanders to broaden his appeal as the race moves this week to states such as Michigan. Sanders plans a rally Sunday evening at the University of Michigan.

The Detroit Metro Times, who have endorsed Sanders, reported that he has been campaigning across Michigan this week ahead of the primary there. Michigan's primary will be held on Tuesday March 10 where 125 Democratic delegates are at stake, the paper reports. Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan's 2016 primary.

Monday, Fox News said it set a record after its town hall with Donald Trump became the most-watched in cable news history. The network will host a similar televised event with Bernie Sanders. As Deadline reports, Sanders will join the cable network Monday out of Detroit to headline a town hall on the eve of the state's primary. This will be Sanders' second town hall with Fox News, and it will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, airing at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Monday March 9 on Fox News.