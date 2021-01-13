YouTube suspends Trump accounts for 7 days, citing potential for violence

The move comes one day before President Trump is expected to be impeached by the House for last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

YouTube on Tuesday was the latest digital entity to suspend President Donald Trump, citing concerns of potential violence following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The House will vote on an impeachment article Wednesday charging Trump with incitement of insurrection over his goading of a pro-Trump crowd that poured past police lines into the Capitol last Wednesday, disrupting lawmakers' ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that sealed Trump's defeat, leaving five dead and causing widespread damage.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies," YouTube tweeted. "It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.

"Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section," the site continued.

Twitter last week permanently disabled Trump's personal account, @realdonaldtrump. It also proceeded to shut down other accounts when it appeared Trump logged onto those to continue tweeting.

Facebook had suspended Trump's accounts, including his Instagram accounts, until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. But on Monday, Facebook Chief Operations Officer Sheryl Sandberg told Reuters there were no plans to lift the ban.

Apple and Google removed Parler, a popular social media site for the far-right, from their app stores late last week. Amazon took it offline Monday when it stopped providing it with web-hosting services, citing Parler's failure to remove a surge of dangerous content “that encourages and incites violence against others.”