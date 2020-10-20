Safety behind the wheel: It's National Teen Safe Driving Week

"I have to explain to them that their life is very important, and it can end very quickly by one bad decision,” said Judith Johns with M.A.D.D.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Safe driving is always important no matter who you are, but this week, we are stressing its importance for teen drivers. It is National Teen Safe Driving Week, and local organizations are raising awareness.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) about their efforts during the pandemic.

Safety always comes first especially when you're driving.

M.A.D.D. has been turning their attention to teens.

Impaired driving is never cool or okay.

“Some of the children, they think that it’s fun to get into a vehicle with somebody that is impaired. I have to explain to them that their life is very important, and it can end very quickly by one bad decision,” said Judith Johns, M.A.D.D. West Tennessee Programs Specialist.

Johns said one bad decision can end in two of the worst consequences.

“The teen can lose their life, or the teen can kill someone else,” said Johns.

That is why M.A.D.D. has continued their outreach to youth during this pandemic, with all workshops going virtual.

“I go to schools 8th through 12th grade. I explain to them about the dangers of drinking and driving,” said Johns. “Studies and research have found that the brain is not fully developed until the age of 21. I explain to the children that their brain is very sensitive. They need their brain for learning, for memory, for focusing on school. If a child chooses to consume alcohol or to do drugs, that can harm their brain cells.”

Sometimes the harm is temporary, and sometimes permanent.

In 2019, Tennessee had more than 7,000 alcohol-involved crashes. Of those, 379 people died.

“We have lost too many people to crashes because of drinking and drugs,” said Johns. “It has gotten better, but not to zero where we want it to be. That’s why we’re still out there in the schools. We’re still talking to parents. We’re still talking to leadership for people to spread the word.”

Whenever you are out, it's always important to have a backup plan. It can be a family member, friend, or ride share such as Uber or Lyft.

If you are interested in learning more about M.A.D.D. and having a representative speak with your students you can contact Judith Johns at Judith.johns@madd.org.