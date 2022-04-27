4 dead after Biloxi motel shooting, carjacking and police standoff

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express.

BILOXI, Miss — Four people are dead and another person is wounded following a shooting at a Biloxi motel, an armed carjacking in nearby Gulfport and a two hour standoff with police on Wednesday.

The motel shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express on Beach Boulevard, about 100 yards away from the Biloxi Beach. Witnesses told the television station described the situation as a "chaotic scene with people fleeing the area." One witness said that he heard gunshots and tried to help two victims, who he identified as the motel owner and an employee.

“We’re just not used to those types of things happening in Biloxi,” said Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gillich told WWL-TV. “We’re in shock."

Police believe the shooter then left the hotel and attacked another person in the nearby city of Gulfport, Ms.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Gulfport Police Department said police received a call of a shooting during an armed carjacking near Rio Grande Street and Magnolia Avenue. The suspected carjacker then fled the scene before barricading himself at a nearby convenience store on 28th Street.

Gulfport Police say they tried to talk to the man inside the store, but received no response. About 30 minutes later they deployed tear gas to flush him from the building. Two hours later, the police department's SWAT team entered the building and found the suspect dead inside.

The spokesperson for police said it is still unclear how the man died.

In Gulfport where a suspect accused of killing 3 people at a Biloxi hotel is in a standoff with police at a nearby convenience store. pic.twitter.com/w8eloH7qsm — Sam Winstrom (@SamWinstrom) April 27, 2022