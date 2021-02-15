"No one should ever have to experience the pain you’re going through. In honor of your loved one, we promise to never stop taking action to prevent another tragedy."

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Sorrow reverberated across the country Sunday as Americans joined a Florida community in remembering the 17 lives lost three years ago in the Parkland school shooting massacre. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset across the state to honor those who perished when a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas opened fire on campus with an AR-15 rifle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

And messages of support were sent from one of the few communities that can truly understand that traumatic event: Newtown, Connecticut.

It was just over eight years ago that twenty children and six educators were gunned down inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School. Two non-profits founded in the wake of that tragedy, Sandy Hook Promise and Newtown Action Alliance, recognized the Parkland anniversary today.

Sandy Hook Promise posted a link on their website where people can send messages to Parkland families, saying:

From the entire Sandy Hook Promise community, our hearts are with you and your family, today and always. No one should ever have to experience the pain you’re going through. In honor of your loved one, we promise to never stop taking action to prevent another tragedy and make sure no other family has to know what it’s like to lose a loved one to gun violence.

Newtown Action Alliance posted this message on their social media accounts:

3 years ago today, a gunman with an AR15 killed/injured 34 students/educators in Parkland. Our hearts are with all the families/friends who were impacted by the shooting. We urge all to support the incredible activists & organizations who are fighting to #EndGunViolence.

University of Connecticut spokesperson Stephanie Reitz remembered Alex Schachter, a Parkland victim who wanted to attend UConn.

Please take a moment today to honor Alex Schachter and all who died in the #Parkland shootings 3 years ago today. Alex would have been preparing to join #UConn this fall as a freshman and @UConnBand member. He’ll always be a beloved Husky to us. #MSDStrong #UConnNation — Stephanie Reitz (@ReitzTweets) February 14, 2021

President Joe Biden used the occasion to call on Congress to strengthen gun laws, including requiring background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons. The president said there was no time to wait, a sentiment echoed by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).